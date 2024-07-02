Author Gage Sears’s New Book, "The Watcher," is a Captivating Novel in Which the Safety of a Small Town Slowly Slips Away as the Unthinkable Occurs to Shock the Community

Recent release “The Watcher” from Page Publishing author Gage Sears is a compelling mystery set in a deceivingly tranquil small town where darkness lurks beneath the surface. As the veneer of safety cracks, readers are drawn into a gripping tale of secrets, suspense, and the unsettling truth that even the most idyllic places can harbor sinister secrets.