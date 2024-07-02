Author Gage Sears’s New Book, "The Watcher," is a Captivating Novel in Which the Safety of a Small Town Slowly Slips Away as the Unthinkable Occurs to Shock the Community
Recent release “The Watcher” from Page Publishing author Gage Sears is a compelling mystery set in a deceivingly tranquil small town where darkness lurks beneath the surface. As the veneer of safety cracks, readers are drawn into a gripping tale of secrets, suspense, and the unsettling truth that even the most idyllic places can harbor sinister secrets.
Wichita, KS, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gage Sears, a dedicated, hardworking, family-oriented man raised in Mulvane, Kansas, has completed his new book, “The Watcher”: a gripping and thought-provoking tale that invites readers on a chilling journey into the heart of Mulberry, a seemingly peaceful small town, to challenge the notion of safety in even the most idyllic of settings.
Born a natural storyteller, author Gage Sears has been telling stories since he was five years old and was taught how to type at six. When he is not writing the hundreds of story ideas he has or spending time with his family, he can be found geocaching, reading horror novels, caring for exotic animals, or going on spontaneous adventures. Gage now enjoys a quiet life with his wife, two children, and many, many pets, and in his free time he enjoys the religious practices of adonitology and metal music.
“Small towns are generally safe,” writes Sears. “Somewhere you can leave your car or home unlocked at night without worry. Kids frolic around the town, joyful to be playing outdoors without parental supervision because it’s so safe. It’s too safe. No bad people live in these towns. Nothing bad ever happens in these towns. Murders, drugs, and stalkers don’t come here. Those only happen in big cities. Right?”
Published by Page Publishing, Gage Sears’s mesmerizing tale expertly navigates a series of unexpected twists and turns and will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Mulberry’s darkest secrets are laid bare, forcing its residents to confront the truth about their community and themselves. With its richly drawn characters, atmospheric setting, and spine-tingling suspense, “The Watcher” is a must-read for fans of mystery and psychological thrillers alike, promising a spellbinding journey that will remain with readers long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Watcher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
