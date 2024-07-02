Author John A. Kellum M.D.’s New Book, “Code Green: How the Big Lie in Health Care Affects Us All,” is an Eye-Opening Exploration Into America’s Healthcare System

Recent release “Code Green: How the Big Lie in Health Care Affects Us All” from Page Publishing author John A. Kellum M.D. is a thought-provoking read that confronts the alarming realities of modern healthcare, exposing how cost-cutting measures jeopardize patient care and offering practical advice and solutions for patients navigating an evolving healthcare landscape.