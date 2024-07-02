Author John A. Kellum M.D.’s New Book, “Code Green: How the Big Lie in Health Care Affects Us All,” is an Eye-Opening Exploration Into America’s Healthcare System
Recent release “Code Green: How the Big Lie in Health Care Affects Us All” from Page Publishing author John A. Kellum M.D. is a thought-provoking read that confronts the alarming realities of modern healthcare, exposing how cost-cutting measures jeopardize patient care and offering practical advice and solutions for patients navigating an evolving healthcare landscape.
Pittsburg, PA, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John A. Kellum M.D., a distinguished professor of Critical Care Medicine who holds an endowed chair in Critical Care Research at the University of Pittsburgh, has completed his new book, “Code Green: How the Big Lie in Health Care Affects Us All”: a poignant and enlightening deep dive into the complex dynamics of modern healthcare systems in America, shining a spotlight on the detrimental impact of cost-cutting measures and “value-based” models on patient care and outcomes.
Author John A. Kellum, MD, has been a practicing intensive care physician for more than thirty years. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio in 1988, and his postgraduate training includes an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Rochester, New York, and a fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Kellum is a highly cited researcher whose interests span various aspects of critical care medicine but center in critical care nephrology, sepsis, and multi-organ failure. He has authored more than 750 publications and has won several awards for teaching. He lectures widely and has given more than one thousand seminars and invited lectures worldwide.
“Everyone in America has or will interact with our healthcare system in one way or another, and this book details the ways in which hospital systems are now working to reduce costs by reducing care—often at the expense of patient interests,” writes Dr. Kellum. “New ‘value-based’ models, widely embraced by industry and policymakers alike, actually increase this risk. Fortunately, there are ways in which patients, all of us, can reduce our risk and improve our care. The US is moving rapidly in an uncharted direction that is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before in the US or anywhere in the world. ‘Code Green: How the BIG LIE in Healthcare Affects Us All’ lays out the problems we are facing, the history that led us here, the reasons policymakers and hospital executives are enamored with the proposed solutions, and the reasons they are unlikely to benefit patients. Also discussed are comparisons with other systems in other countries and potential solutions both at the policy level and for individual patients who will be forced to endure the next several years of turmoil. Finally, practical advice for patients is provided throughout the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, John A. Kellum M.D.’s impactful work navigates the complexities of healthcare reform, drawing comparisons with global healthcare systems to highlight alternative approaches while providing insights into why current solutions may not benefit patients as intended. Drawing on the author’s years of professional observations and research, “Code Green” not only serves as a critical analysis of systemic issues, but also empowers individuals with practical advice on advocating for their healthcare needs to ensure quality care amidst evolving healthcare policies.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Code Green: How the Big Lie in Health Care Affects Us All” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
