Author Jill Fandrich’s New Book "Elevate Your Mind to Success: Take Your Thoughts to a Higher Level" Helps Readers Reshape Their Thinking to Propel Themselves to Success
Recent release "Elevate Your Mind to Success: Take Your Thoughts to a Higher Level" from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD, encourages readers to become aware of the thoughts that currently hold an instinctive position in their minds.
Ft. Myers, FL, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jill Fandrich, PharmD, has completed her new book, "Elevate Your Mind to Success: Take Your Thoughts to a Higher Level": an innovative work that guides readers to recognize, reframe, and replace the negative or unsupportive thoughts in their minds, allowing them to exemplify the values most important to them instead.
Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD, received her doctorate in pharmacy from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, and her degrees in chemistry and pharmacy from Westminster College and the University of Pittsburgh, respectively. During this time, she was a noted and accomplished public speaker, presenter and educator, diabetes care specialist, writer, artist, performer, director of pharmacy, and media personality with a passion for helping people make positive lifestyle changes.
Jill has most recently focused on her passion for writing to guide and encourage adult and student leadership and for people to consider and embrace positive lifestyle changes for better health. She is the author of Elevate Your Mind to Success, Success is Ele-MENTAL, Who Connects Your Dots?, Medically Speaking, Who Connects Your Dots?, Students: Who Connects Your Dots?, COVID-19 Prevention, Parents: COVID-19 Prevention for Kids and soon-to-be-released “When Leaders Don’t Lead” and “The Missing Variable.” She is the author of “A Book in Time Blog,” found at www.ABookinTime.net, where she educates, inspires, motivates, and energizes people to utilize their unique skills for personal and professional development.
Jill continues to passionately write full-time, creating online courses and coaching for positive lifestyle changes, finding natural answers to challenging health concerns, student and adult leadership development, success strategies, positive mind transformation, critical thinking, preventative medicine, and young adult, teen, and adult fiction novels.
Jill shares, “By learning these techniques, you will gain insight and begin thinking without persuasion or concern for a poor knee-jerk reaction. And not only will you be inspired, but you will also be an inspiration for others! By internalizing these skills and strategies, you will be passionately, energetically, and mindfully equipped to lead by your confident and influential example. You will be undoubtedly and successfully prepared while leaving a footprint that will positively impact and enlighten future generations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s new book thoroughly challenges readers as they become masterfully conditioned to automatically respond in ways representative of favorable and successful tendencies.
Readers can purchase Elevate Your Mind to Success: Take Your Thoughts to a Higher Level at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
