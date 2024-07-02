Author Jill Fandrich’s New Book "Elevate Your Mind to Success: Take Your Thoughts to a Higher Level" Helps Readers Reshape Their Thinking to Propel Themselves to Success

Recent release "Elevate Your Mind to Success: Take Your Thoughts to a Higher Level" from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD, encourages readers to become aware of the thoughts that currently hold an instinctive position in their minds.