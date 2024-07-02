Author Shannon Hammonds’s New Book, “Pain So Deep But Faith Still Strong!” is a Powerful Memoir That Details the Author’s Journey of Overcoming Life’s Challenges with God
Recent release “Pain So Deep But Faith Still Strong!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannon Hammonds is a heartfelt account of the author’s journey, guided by the Holy Spirit, as she faces her past and discovers the power of faith and healing. With raw honesty and unwavering faith, Hammonds invites readers to join her on a transformative odyssey of self-discovery and redemption.
Columbia, SC, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Hammonds, a loving mother and grandmother who considers her faith and family to be the most important in her life, has completed her new book, “Pain So Deep But Faith Still Strong!”: a compelling and thought-provoking testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of faith that follows the author as she confronts her own pain with the help of the Lord.
“‘Pain So Deep but Faith Still Strong’ was inspired to me by the Holy Spirit on January 1, 2013, when he said to me, ‘Finish your book,’” shares Hammonds. “I went home on that day to look for my poem on my computer. When I found it and opened it up, there were about eleven pages of an introduction to my life! Eleven pages that I had never written or seen until that day! I was blown away!
“I knew that there was no one but God who had written these pages. While the Holy Spirit was guiding me with this task of writing this book, I realized that God was not only healing me to birth and deliver the pain that I was holding on to for so long, but that he was using me to tell my story to help others birth and deliver their pain as well and for them to know that they’re not a mistake but a blessing from God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shannon Hammonds’s enthralling tale offers readers a roadmap to healing and redemption, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles and that God's grace is always sufficient. With its message of hope and redemption, “Pain So Deep but Faith Still Strong!” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to discover the strength within themselves to overcome life's greatest challenges through God’s amazing grace and salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Pain So Deep But Faith Still Strong!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
