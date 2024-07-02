Author Shannon Hammonds’s New Book, “Pain So Deep But Faith Still Strong!” is a Powerful Memoir That Details the Author’s Journey of Overcoming Life’s Challenges with God

Recent release “Pain So Deep But Faith Still Strong!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannon Hammonds is a heartfelt account of the author’s journey, guided by the Holy Spirit, as she faces her past and discovers the power of faith and healing. With raw honesty and unwavering faith, Hammonds invites readers to join her on a transformative odyssey of self-discovery and redemption.