Author Amanda Paradis’s New Book, "Going Back," is a Pulse Pounding Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Back in Her Hometown She Swore She’d Never Return to
Recent release “Going Back” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Paradis is a poignant and compelling novel that follows Jessie, a young woman who must confront her past as she returns to her hometown. As she does so, she’ll encounter unexpected twists and an old friend who just might change her.
Herington, KS, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Paradis, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English and history, has completed her new book, “Going Back”: a thought-provoking tale that follows a young woman as she returns to her hometown to face the ghosts of her past that challenge her perceptions of home and belonging.
A writer from a very young age, author Amanda Paradis had her first work published in the National Library of Poetry when she was in middle school and has published several other poems since. While in high school, she developed a love for writing short stories, and developed one of her short stories into her first novel, which she self-published in the early 2000s. In addition to writing, Amanda has a strong interest in history, and loves fishing, golfing, gardening, and traveling.
“‘It is never easy going backward in life, back to where you started and swore you would never be again,’ Jessie thought as she made her way onto the interstate,” writes Amanda. “She remembered reading a book once that said that very statement. But here she was, heading back to the place where she started out. A place she left in her rearview mirror a long time ago.
“Ten years had passed since the day she moved away from home. That day, Jessie vowed never to return to the sleepy town of her youth. The town she thought of as a black hole. The kind that sucked you in and held you there forever. Only few were lucky enough to make it out, and even fewer to stay gone from there for good. Jess would never guess what twists and turns waited for her. Let alone Bradford, an old high school acquaintance, who would change her life forever. Some ghosts we bury don’t stay buried forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amanda Paradis’s enthralling tale will take readers on a profound journey as they follow Jessie’s path of twist and turns, unexpected challenges, and a journey of realizing that she is stronger than she ever knew. Expertly paced and character-driven, Amanda weaves a poignant and timeless story with “Going Back” that is sure to resonate with any reader who has ever had to face ghosts of their past.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Going Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
