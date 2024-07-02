Author Amanda Paradis’s New Book, "Going Back," is a Pulse Pounding Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Back in Her Hometown She Swore She’d Never Return to

Recent release “Going Back” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Paradis is a poignant and compelling novel that follows Jessie, a young woman who must confront her past as she returns to her hometown. As she does so, she’ll encounter unexpected twists and an old friend who just might change her.