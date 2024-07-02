Wayne Bullock’s Newly Released “GOOD SUCCESS: 5 Keys to Achieving the Kind of Success that Prospers You and Pleases God” is an Inspiring Guide
“GOOD SUCCESS: 5 Keys to Achieving the Kind of Success that Prospers You and Pleases God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Bullock is an insightful exploration of achieving true success through faith, personal development, and alignment with God's will.
Somerset, NJ, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “GOOD SUCCESS: 5 Keys to Achieving the Kind of Success that Prospers You and Pleases God”, a powerful and faith-driven guide to achieving success that aligns with spiritual values, is the creation of published author, Wayne Bullock.
Bullock shares, “An anointed preacher, teacher, entrepreneur, songwriter, and playwright, Bishop Wayne N. Bullock serves as senior pastor of Guiding Star Church. He is a graduate of Kean University with two bachelor of arts degrees, one in criminal justice and the other in sociology. He also earned a Master of Divinity from the Northwestern Theological Seminary and a master’s degree in educational leadership. Professionally, he is a school administrator in the Roselle Public School District. Wayne is an inspirational playwright. He has traveled much of the East Coast of the U.S. preaching the Word of God and touring his stage plays. For twenty-two years, he has been married to the love of his life, Kendra. Wayne and Kendra are blessed with three beautiful children: Kayla, Kaitlyn, and Wayne Jr. Wayne's unyielding faith in God and determination to inspire others continuously captivate the hearts of many through his God-given gifts and work.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Bullock’s new book provides readers with practical and spiritual insights into attaining success that not only prospers them in their endeavors but also pleases God, focusing on the integration of faith and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “GOOD SUCCESS: 5 Keys to Achieving the Kind of Success that Prospers You and Pleases God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GOOD SUCCESS: 5 Keys to Achieving the Kind of Success that Prospers You and Pleases God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
