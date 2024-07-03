Carla King’s Newly Released “A Nightingale in Paradise” is a Captivating Tale of Love and Faith Amidst World War II
“A Nightingale in Paradise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carla King is a gripping historical novel set against the backdrop of World War II, exploring themes of love, faith, and self-discovery amidst the chaos of war.
Finkburg, MD, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Nightingale in Paradise,” an enthralling journey through the trials of war and the power of love and faith, is the creation of published author, Carla King.
King shares, “The United States is on the brink of a world war. Even the air seems charged with expectation and anticipation. The drawn-out political dance in Washington has caused the military in Hawaii to have been on and off alerts for months. More staff have been sent out to Hawaii in anticipation. No one knows what is going to happen, when it will happen, where it will happen, or if anything will happen.
“Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Richardson, a doctor in the US Navy stationed at Pearl Harbor Naval Hospital and a man of faith and full of duty and honor, tries to figure out what God’s plans are for him concerning the nagging feeling that his time is running short for having the family that he desperately wants. His life is turned upside down when the Japanese attack the military bases on the Island of Oahu. But was it the attack or the vivacious young woman that is brought into the hospital the day of the attack that sent his world into a spiral?
“Anne Montgomery, a very beautiful, highly motivated, talented, and spoiled young woman from a wealthy family in San Francisco, decides that she wishes to be a singer. She has never been denied something or someone she has wanted. She feels her world is empty but can’t figure out why. She has never set foot in a church yet, while visiting a military hospital, finds herself wondering if there is a God. Anne is oblivious to the world around her but soon finds herself in the middle of a battle, watching young men dying all around her. The devastation and destruction horrify her. She begins a journey of self-discovery that leads her to Dr. Jonathan Richardson.
“Together, Jon and Anne will be put through the trails of war, separation, and loneliness. Will Anne be able to face down her past? Will Jon’s faith be shaken as he is confronted with a past that isn’t his? Will their faith shine for God or dim from the situations they find themselves in? Only time will tell.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla King’s new book opens a window to a bygone time through the journey of two souls drawn together during a time of unexpected loss.
Consumers can purchase “A Nightingale in Paradise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Nightingale in Paradise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
