Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.0 Brings Major Upgrades and New Features
Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.0 has been officially released with major improvements in video conversion, download features and new modules for easy video compression, video editing and Blu-ray disc ripping.
Chicago, IL, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem has officially released Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.0. The new version not only brings major upgrades to convert, download video and rip DVD, but also integrates new modules to compress and edit videos.
Cisdem Video Converter is an all-in-one video conversion solution that helps users to convert between all media formats, rip DVDs and download online videos. “Version 3.0 for Windows is a major update,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager.
“In the Convert module, we now cover more new video & audio formats and encoders as well as output presets to meet all users' needs. The Rip module now supports Blu-ray Disc, including 1080p and 4K HD movies. The Downloader now supports downloading live streams, private videos and subtitles,” he added, “on top of these updates, we’ve added two new modules for video compression and easy video editing. Of course we have improved the UI to make it more friendly and enhanced GPU hardware acceleration to ensure faster encoding speed.”
What’s New in Version 3.0:
1. Newly added Blu-ray ripper, Video Compress and Video Edit modules.
2. Optimized video downloader, newly support downloading live streams, videos that needs to be registered and downloading subtitles.
3. UI Optimized.
4. Newly support output formats, like APE, SWF, M2TS, MXF,etc.
5. Enhanced conversion speed and stability.
6. Fixed some bugs.
Main Features of Cisdem Video Converter for Windows
1. Convert video and audio
Convert media files to any video and audio format. It also offers 300+ output presets for all digital devices such as iPhone, Android, etc. and web platforms like YouTube.
2. Rip DVD and Blu-ray discs to digital formats
Decrypt DVD and Blu-ray protection schemes and convert movie disk, DVD/BDMV folder and ISO image to any desired formats.
3. Download videos from almost any website
Enable users to download videos, live streams and music from YouTube and over 1,000 other sites. It supports format and video quality options.
4. Compress video file without losing quality
Compress video and audio files effortlessly by specifying a target size. Users can reduce file size by 90% without sacrificing quality.
5. Perform video editing tasks easily
After importing the source file, users can quickly trim, crop and rotate the video, also add watermark, visual effects, import subtitles and more.
6. Batch processing without limits
Can batch convert and compress media files, download multiple videos and playlists at once.
7. Custom format settings
Allow advanced users to configure video and audio codecs, quality, resolution, bitrate and more for the output format.
Price and Availability
Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.0.0 can be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter.html. And one can buy a lifetime license for 1 PC is $69.99 with free lifetime upgrades.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a popular software company focused on developing multimedia, data recovery, PDF, and utility software products for computers and mobile phones. This company has been dedicated to creating high performance software and considerate customer service since its establishment. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more details.
