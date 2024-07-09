CHT Security's In-house Product “CypherCom”Wins 2024 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award Golden Award
Taipei, Taiwan, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CHT Security's in-house product "CypherCom" (End-to-End Encryption System, E2EE System) has emerged as a standout among numerous international competitors, winning the 2024 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award Golden Award.
This secure communication system employs hardware security technologies such as Slim SIM or Bluetooth Token, combined with an app to achieve 256-bit end-to-end encryption (E2EE). It is designed for governments and enterprises that require high-intensity communication security to protect sensitive information, such as VoIP, text, audiovisual files, and trade secrets. Even in satellite communication environments, it provides stable and secure communication services using low-bandwidth mode and encoding compression technology. This recognition marks the third consecutive year that CHT Security has received the BC Award.
In the past, people have relied on voice calls, emails, or communication software for communication and data transmission, all of which may face the risk of man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, leading to concerns about confidential information leakage or eavesdropping. CypherCom employs hardware-based encryption, which ensures greater security compared to communication software using software encryption. With CypherCom, only the sender and receiver can access the content, and neither network nodes nor communication platforms in between can decrypt it.
Governments or enterprises can establish their own exclusive secure communication system by installing CypherCom (End-to-End Encryption System) in their data center or cloud server. By managing and distributing Slim SIMs to employees, personnel can access the system simply by connecting to the internet, without needing to change their phones or switch numbers, ensuring highly secure communications.
Jeff Hung, the General Manager of CHT Security, expressed gratitude to the judges for their recognition of CypherCom, saying, "This acknowledgment allows our expertise to be seen worldwide and positions us as one of the few cybersecurity companies among the high-tech companies awarded the BC Award Golden Award. It highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in the AI era."
Communication technology and cybersecurity are specialties of Chunghwa Telecom Group and we are dedicated to developing more secure and trustworthy communication services. The Slim SIM of CypherCom has obtained FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validation. The private key can only be generated but not read, ensuring that even if the encrypted transmission content is intercepted, it cannot be decrypted. The system supports both Android and iOS platforms, as well as low-bandwidth satellite communications. More importantly, CypherCom's SDK (Software Development Kit) enables enterprises to develop advanced applications on their own, such as identity authentication, digital document signing, secure data exchange, hardware wallets, and Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA). Currently, CypherCom has achieved significant sales with key institutions and is actively pursuing opportunities in overseas markets.
CHT Security is the largest MSSP (Managed Security Services Provider) in Taiwan, with years of practical experience in cybersecurity offense and defense. Their team has obtained multiple certifications, including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 20000, ISO 17025, and IEC 62443. Moreover, they are the only company in Taiwan to have received the highest "A-level" rating in all 5 cybersecurity service categories from the Executive Yuan's evaluation for 5 consecutive years. In 2024, CHT Security also received several prestigious awards including the CIO Taiwan Outstanding Cybersecurity Product and Service Award, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Cybersecurity Company, and the Cyber Security Review Top 10 Penetration Testing Services Providers in APAC.
With a stellar reputation, CHT Security offers services such as cybersecurity assessment, monitoring, incident response, and forensics. Recently, CHT Security has expanded from a service-oriented company to a product-oriented company, developing proprietary cybersecurity products like CypherCom to assist enterprises in enhancing their cybersecurity defenses.
