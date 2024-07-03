Author Christina Marie’s New Book, "My Thoughts Wage War," is a Compelling & Thought-Provoking Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey Through Recovery from Mental Illness
Recent release “My Thoughts Wage War” from Page Publishing author Christina Marie is a powerful account detailing the author’s difficult path through mental crisis, as well as navigating the aftermath of an unfortunate and tragic accident. With raw honesty and vulnerability, Christina provides a roadmap for others facing similar challenges to navigate their own crises.
Pittsburgh, PA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina Marie, a lover of animals and nature who attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she played soccer, has completed her new book, “My Thoughts Wage War”: a deeply personal and poignant account of the author’s harrowing battle with mental illness and the transformative power of hope, love, and resilience.
“‘My Thoughts Wage War’ is about when I was twenty-seven years old and going through a mental crisis/psychosis,” writes Christina. “An unfortunate, tragic accident happened.
“Taking you through my thoughts of the night of the accident, jail, and a state hospital, I can help others maneuver through such crises in a better, more positive way.
“Through my experience, I’m looking to bring awareness to mental health and how to help individuals survive through such tough times and how to keep hoping that God is forgiving, also how love is the answer…”
Published by Page Publishing, Christina Marie’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to raise awareness about mental health and inspire compassion and understanding for those grappling with their own mental health battles. With unwavering faith, authenticity, and empathy, “My Thoughts Wage War” emphasizes the importance of seeking support and maintaining hope, even in the darkest of times.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Thoughts Wage War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘My Thoughts Wage War’ is about when I was twenty-seven years old and going through a mental crisis/psychosis,” writes Christina. “An unfortunate, tragic accident happened.
“Taking you through my thoughts of the night of the accident, jail, and a state hospital, I can help others maneuver through such crises in a better, more positive way.
“Through my experience, I’m looking to bring awareness to mental health and how to help individuals survive through such tough times and how to keep hoping that God is forgiving, also how love is the answer…”
Published by Page Publishing, Christina Marie’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to raise awareness about mental health and inspire compassion and understanding for those grappling with their own mental health battles. With unwavering faith, authenticity, and empathy, “My Thoughts Wage War” emphasizes the importance of seeking support and maintaining hope, even in the darkest of times.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Thoughts Wage War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories