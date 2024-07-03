Author Christina Marie’s New Book, "My Thoughts Wage War," is a Compelling & Thought-Provoking Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey Through Recovery from Mental Illness

Recent release “My Thoughts Wage War” from Page Publishing author Christina Marie is a powerful account detailing the author’s difficult path through mental crisis, as well as navigating the aftermath of an unfortunate and tragic accident. With raw honesty and vulnerability, Christina provides a roadmap for others facing similar challenges to navigate their own crises.