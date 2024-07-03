Author Stella Young’s New Book, "Found in Favor," is a Compelling Read That Reveals God’s Never-Ending Love and Incredible Miracles He Provides to His Followers
Recent release “Found in Favor” from Covenant Books author Stella Young is a faith-based, thought-provoking look at the ways in which God has led the author and provided power and extraordinary miracles to the author, guiding her along her life’s journey to combine her love of music and the Lord to spread His messages to others.
Landrum, SC, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stella Young, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has followed God’s path for her to witness in churches, clubs, and camp meetings all over the United States, has completed her new book, “Found in Favor”: is a poignant memoir describing the author’s life as it’s transformed from the ordinary into the extraordinary by her faith in God.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, author Stella Young migrated South at age sixteen and studied and worked in several different professions, including medicine, law, and ministry as an executive secretary and lastly a pastoral assistant. Stella’s great loves are Christian music and writing motivational stories, as well as thoughts about the greatness and majesty of God. Being a voice major in college, together with her religion classes, prepared her for a place in God’s fields—presenting music, sharing God’s miracles, and ultimately making three albums.
“The purpose of this book, ‘Found in Favor,’ is to share with the reader a series of miracles that will reveal in a very vivid way how our Father God is attuned to us as well as provides for our every need,” writes Stella. “The greater our need, the greater His loving care and provision at just the moment it is needed. It is my desire that this compilation will reveal the greatness of God and how He responds when we are totally dependent upon Him. I have found the greater our dependence upon Him, the greater are His answers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stella Young’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences in being influenced by the Lord, and the incredible blessings she has received due to her willingness to be open to His divine guidance. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, author Stella Young shares her story in the hope of inspiring readers to see the incredible love the Savior has for all His children, as well as His desire to bring them home to heaven.
Readers can purchase “Found in Favor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
