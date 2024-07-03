Author Stella Young’s New Book, "Found in Favor," is a Compelling Read That Reveals God’s Never-Ending Love and Incredible Miracles He Provides to His Followers

Recent release “Found in Favor” from Covenant Books author Stella Young is a faith-based, thought-provoking look at the ways in which God has led the author and provided power and extraordinary miracles to the author, guiding her along her life’s journey to combine her love of music and the Lord to spread His messages to others.