Author Professor James Perry’s New Book, "Rational Animals," Explores the Interconnectedness of All Beings and the Importance of Conservation and Self-Reflection
Recent release “Rational Animals: The Adventures of Ferd Rhino, Doc Bonn Koala, and Pauley Polar Bear” from Covenant Books author Professor James Perry is a compelling look at the vital role humans must play in protecting nature and animals in order to take responsibility for life on Earth and preserve the planet for all beings.
West Milton, OH, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Professor James Perry, who holds Master’s degrees in Humanities and Philosophy, has completed his new book, “Rational Animals: The Adventures of Ferd Rhino, Doc Bonn Koala, and Pauley Polar Bear. “Rational Animals” is a thought-provoking look at why humans must strive to help save the animals of the earth through conservation.
“The animals of the Earth deserve our protection,” writes Perry. “Human animals are the animals’ animal. Humans need to realize that we exist primarily as Stewards of Nature and each other here on Earth. We are here to build within nature, not on top of nature. We are here to help each other and approach life with love and charity, not hatred and violence. This is accomplished individually by us through ‘self’ discovery and ‘self’ actualization with reflective thinking towards our Being. Awareness of personal ‘self’ is the goal of our lives on Earth. From here, we help the animals and each other. Our ‘self’ may be fully discovered through thinking-about-thinking and critical thinking as we reflect upon our position while we are Being-in-the-World.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Professor James Perry’s new book draws upon decades of research and reflection to explore the profound connection between human consciousness and environmental stewardship, challenging readers to consider their impact on the planet and to strive for a more compassionate and sustainable future.
With its powerful message of compassion, conservation, and personal growth, “Rational Animals” is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration and guidance on their journey towards a more enlightened and harmonious existence.
Readers can purchase “Rational Animals: The Adventures of Ferd Rhino, Doc Bonn Koala, and Pauley Polar Bear” from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or Apple iTunes.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
