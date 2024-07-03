Authors Cindy Utter and LTC Lewis Hudspeth’s New Book, "Bug Pilot," is the True Story of a Young Man’s Coming of Age in the 1960s as a Vietnam War Hero

Recent release “Bug Pilot” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Cindy Utter and LTC Lewis Hudspeth is a deeply personal tale that chronicles the real-life experiences of Lewis as he is thrust into the conflict of the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and transformation as he navigates the complexities of war and grapples with life-and-death decisions.