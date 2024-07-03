Authors Cindy Utter and LTC Lewis Hudspeth’s New Book, "Bug Pilot," is the True Story of a Young Man’s Coming of Age in the 1960s as a Vietnam War Hero
Recent release “Bug Pilot” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Cindy Utter and LTC Lewis Hudspeth is a deeply personal tale that chronicles the real-life experiences of Lewis as he is thrust into the conflict of the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and transformation as he navigates the complexities of war and grapples with life-and-death decisions.
Santa Maria, CA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Utter, a transportation planner and former newspaper reporter, and LTC Lewis Hudspeth, a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, have completed their new book, “Bug Pilot.” The new release, Bug Pilot, is a real-life story of a young, small-town American boy who quickly became a man with a purpose as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot—one of the most dangerous, and deadly jobs in the Vietnam War.
This coming of age story features 21-year-old Lew Hudspeth’s one-year tour of duty in South Vietnam in 1967. It chronicles his highly intense adventures learning to fly and becoming a helicopter pilot, serving heroically in military air combat, making instant life-and-death decisions, sustaining major injuries, and leading his own personal life in one of the most challenging times in our nation’s history.
Early in his military career, young Lew determined he was going to be the very best soldier ever—it was the first time he’d ever decided to be the very best at something.
Lew and his fellow soldiers made the necessary sacrifices for freedom without complaining, and served their country with young, invincible strength and courage to overcome all obstacles to achieve the mission, no matter what.
This true story is for young people thinking of joining the military and/or wanting to excel in a career, or for those just interested in true-to-life major historical events.
At age twenty-three, Lew was commissioned a captain in the U.S. Army, a major at age thirty, and lieutenant colonel at age thirty-nine. He had an excellent military career for twenty-two years, serving in five different infantry divisions and attended the Command and General Staff College before retiring at age forty-two.
Lew was proud to serve with the Knights of the Air in the 114th Aviation Company—the first Huey unit sent to Vietnam from the U.S. He also served in the following Divisions: 2nd Infantry Division, Korea; 1st Armored Calvary Division, Fort Mead, Maryland; 9th Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, Washington; 24th Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia; and the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cindy Utter and LTC Lewis Hudspeth’s enthralling tale is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring bonds of brotherhood forged in the crucible of war. Filled with harrowing accounts, tender moments, and gripping action, “Bug Pilot” is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the profound impact of war on the lives of those who serve.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bug Pilot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
