Barbara Henick Bachow, M. D.’s New Book, “They Still Call Me Doctor,” Describes How the Author’s Life Changed Entirely Following a Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Delray Beach, FL, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Barbara Henick Bachow, M. D., who received her MD from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and opened the Center for Mammography and Breast Diagnostics in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has completed her most recent book, “They Still Call Me Doctor”: a powerful true story that follows the author as she watches her world completely change while learning to navigate life with multiple sclerosis.
Barbara Henick Bachow, M. D. spent her childhood in the inner city, growing up in the Brooklyn projects. Blessed with the necessary academic skills and personality, she fought her way out of her humble beginnings to achieve a level of success that she had never thought possible. Not surprisingly, over the years she became accustomed to the accolades of achievement while standing on life’s pedestal in both social and professional circles.
Then suddenly, it was all taken away. A monster called multiple sclerosis unceremoniously pushed her off her perch, and she found herself facing the world once again as an average person—a patient.
Published by Fulton Books, Barbara Henick Bachow, M. D.’s book will take readers through the rise and fall of the author’s world, as well as its ultimate salvation as she gets used to the seat on the other side of the doctor’s desk. Poignant and emotionally stirring, Dr. Bachow weaves an intimate self-portrait and shares her story in the hopes of connecting with anyone facing an unexpected and life-changing struggle to help them know they are not alone on their journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “They Still Call Me Doctor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Book Store, Apple Books, Amazon, Kindle, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
