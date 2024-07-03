Kim A. Naimo’s Newly Released "Phoebe the Fibber" is a Delightful and Educational Children’s Story
“Phoebe the Fibber” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim A. Naimo is an engaging children’s book that emphasizes the importance of honesty and the potential consequences of lying.
Andover, MA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Phoebe the Fibber”: a charming and educational tale for young readers. “Phoebe the Fibber” is the creation of published author, Kim A. Naimo, a dedicated wife and mother who holds a BA in communications and has authored five children’s books. A licensed pastor, Kim is an avid Bible study teacher and also serves on her church’s worship team.
Naimo shares, “Phoebe has a bad habit of telling fibs. But when a tragedy comes to her neighborhood, and she tries to warn them, no one believes her. What will it take to save the town from disaster?
“The first in the series, Phoebe the Fibber helps children understand why they should always tell the truth, and the potential consequences if they don’t.
“Parental 'For Further Study' guide included.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim A. Naimo’s new book offers a compelling narrative that teaches children the value of honesty through a relatable and entertaining story.
Consumers can purchase “Phoebe the Fibber” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Phoebe the Fibber,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
