Beth Annen’s Newly Released "Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love" Unveils the Power of Faith Amidst Family Trials
“Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Annen who delves into the poignant journey of a mother's resilience and unwavering faith as she navigates the challenges of loss, adoption, and mental illness within her family.
Hot Springs Village, AR, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love”: a potent story of a young mother grappling with grief and anger toward God after the loss of her stillborn son. “Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love” is the creation of published author, Beth Annen, who grew up in the Midwest and currently resides in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, with her husband. She is a nurse and has been a mother to twenty-eight different children through foster parenting, adoption, and hosting foreign exchange students.
Annen shares, “In a hospital room, staring at a crucifix hanging crooked on the wall across from her bed, a young mother struggles with her grief after giving birth to a stillborn son. She feels a rush of anger toward God run through her body. God slowly starts to speak to her, letting her know he has other plans for her life. In the years to come, God sends twenty-eight different children into her life through foster parenting, adoption, and hosting foreign exchange students. Life is turned upside down with a battle to save a daughter on a destructive path who is fighting with bipolar disorder. Then a double tragedy hits. Only God’s grace and love can bring this family back together again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Annen’s new book offers a compelling exploration of love, loss, and the redemptive power of faith in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Crooked Cross: A Mother’s Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
