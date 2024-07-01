Small Town Actor James Gault Hitting Home Runs
Salt Lake City, UT, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Actor James Gault lands role as Burdick in Kevin Costner's Horizon 3. Gault is just one of so many actors in Rob Diamond's Stable of well trained and working actors in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Imagine, one day your riding horses at your ranch by yourself. The next day your sitting on a couch next to Kevin's dog Bobby, across from Kevin and Luke Wilson running lines? Then the next day your on a horse riding around with Kevin and Luke. Dreams do come true! Everyone wants to know what Kevin Costner is like in person. Well... just the nicest man ever. But most of all he is a storyteller. He paints with words which allows his actors and crew to bring his stories to life as he imagines them."
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9859579/
