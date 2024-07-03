Moses O. Akande Akinlabi’s Newly Released "Guide to Living a Successful Christian Life" is a Comprehensive and Inspiring Guide
“Guide to Living a Successful Christian Life: A Christian Handbook Written by Venerable Superior Evangelist” from Christian Faith Publishing author Moses O. Akande Akinlabi is an insightful and practical manual that explores the essentials of thriving in one’s Christian journey, emphasizing the importance of spiritual discipline and divine guidance.
Federal Way, WA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Guide to Living a Successful Christian Life: A Christian Handbook Written by Venerable Superior Evangelist,” a detailed and motivational guide aimed at helping believers navigate their faith successfully, is the creation of published author, Moses O. Akande Akinlabi.
Akinlabi shares, “This is a Christian handbook to help believers know and understand that we are faced with two major options: either to succeed in our Christian journey or to fail. This handbook will make the reader know that the line that makes the difference between a successful and failed life is very thin, and at this perilous time, we cannot afford to fail our God. With the help of the Holy Spirit and prayers before reading this book, you will be guided aright.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Moses O. Akande Akinlabi’s new book offers a thorough exploration of the principles and practices that lead to a fulfilling Christian life, providing readers with the tools and encouragement needed to stay steadfast in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Guide to Living a Successful Christian Life: A Christian Handbook Written by Venerable Superior Evangelist” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Guide to Living a Successful Christian Life: A Christian Handbook Written by Venerable Superior Evangelist,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
