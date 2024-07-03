K. C. Wallace’s Newly Released "Reign of the Morning Star" is an Enthralling Journey Into the Depths of a Fantastical Realm
“Reign of the Morning Star” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. C. Wallace is a captivating tale of danger and discovery where myth and reality intertwine amidst the chaos of epic battles and dark forces.
New York, NY, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Reign of the Morning Star”: an enthralling journey into the world of Séregon, where myth and reality collide, and destiny awaits. “Reign of the Morning Star” is the creation of published author, K. C. Wallace, a dedicated wife and mother who has a diverse background, which includes pursuing careers in education, science, and culinary arts. Her and her husband’s sword collection and love for the Renaissance has also helped influence her style of writing
Wallace shares, “Dark forces are at work in Séregon as Thuria and Cluros come into alignment. It is a world where mythological creatures are more than myths and reality is what legends are made from. Selah, a young orphan, lives in the Utopian kingdom of Havilah where King Heylel 'the Morning Star' reigns supreme. Selah struggles to fit into a society where she is always found lacking, and suddenly everything she has ever believed is challenged, as she finds herself on a journey of self-discovery.
“Zayne, a renowned warrior, is sent on a mission to find the key before it falls into enemy hands. With turmoil and battles at every turn, Zayne faces deadly giants and ravaging marauders.
“Selah and Zayne are destined to meet, and it will change them and the future of Séregon forever.
“Will Zayne be able to find the key before it is too late?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. C. Wallace’s new book masterfully weaves a tale of intrigue, mystery, and destiny, drawing readers into a realm where every page brims with suspense and wonder.
Consumers can purchase "Reign of the Morning Star" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reign of the Morning Star," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
