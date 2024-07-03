Don Schofield’s Newly Released "In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests a Novel" Unveils the Intriguing Tale of Crucial Figures
“In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Schofield delves into the intertwined destinies of Pontius Pilate, a bureaucrat; Barabbas, a bandit; and Caiaphas, a priest, amidst the backdrop of one of history’s most significant events.
Amarillo, TX, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests A Novel”: a compelling biblical fiction that intricately weaves together the stories of three men whose fates converge on the day of Christ’s trial and crucifixion. “In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests A Novel” is the creation of published author, Don Schofield, a retired attorney who with his wife are longtime residents of West Texas. He has had a lifelong interest in history, earning two degrees in the subject. Don is particularly interested in the first-century Mediterranean cultures that impact even today.
Schofield shares, “Three men stood on the precipice of one of history’s most significant events: the trial and crucifixion of Christ. One a bureaucrat, another a bandit, and the third, a priest. Which one would prevail?
“Pontius Pilate wanted nothing more than to succeed by his merit in his role as Roman prefect to the province of Judea. The bandit, Barabbas, a family man, sought only the necessities of a simple life. The priest, Caiaphas, was content as the ecclesiastical head of the Jewish hierarchy. However, history had other designs that led to a cross on Mount Calvary.
“This novel sets out the course that each man took to arrive at that day in Jerusalem when the world changed, as did each of the three. The destinies of these men still reverberate with us today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Schofield’s new book will captivate readers with its rich historical detail and thought-provoking exploration of human nature.
Consumers can purchase “In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests A Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
