Suzann Kaltbaum Featured in KIMP's Founder Stories
Excited to announce that Suzann Kaltbaum, the artist behind Suzann K Fine Art, has been featured in KIMP’s Founder Stories.
Orlando, FL, June 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Suzann is a fine art photographer who transforms fleeting moments from around the world into unique digital art. Her work is loved for its detailed and compelling visual stories.
To launch her business, Suzann built a strong online presence with a website and social media, participated in local art shows, and supported charitable causes. These efforts have helped her attract and keep customers through active engagement and community involvement.
Suzann’s favorite marketing platforms are Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. She is excited about new adventures, meeting people, and continuing her artistic journey. She finds inspiration in everyday life, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary art.
Suzann advises aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their passions and never give up on their dreams. She emphasizes self-belief, resilience, and adaptability as key to success.
For more insights and to read Suzann Kaltbaum's full Founder Story, visit the link on the website Suzannk.com.
Contact
Suzann Kaltbaum
407-913-0669
Suzannk.com
