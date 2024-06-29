Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat and Roguelike Storytelling Ash of Gods: Redemption on Google Play Now

Ash of Gods: Redemption is released on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. They will take important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices — and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players.