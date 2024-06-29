Introducing Vmaker AI Subtitles Generator
Vmaker AI is an online AI video editor with AI Subtitles Generator. This tool helps people turn their raw videos into publish-ready videos, and convert long-form videos into short-form videos and highlights. One of their recent features is the AI Subtitle Generator which combines editing, subtitles generation, and translation in one process.
San Francisco, CA, June 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vmaker AI, an AI video editor from the house of Animaker, today announced the launch of its innovative AI-powered subtitle generator on Product Hunt.
This revolutionary tool empowers video creators to seamlessly edit and customize subtitles directly within their editing workflow, saving time and unlocking creative possibilities.
“In today's fast-paced digital world, subtitles are no longer optional. Editors these days work on how the subtitles appear on their videos as part of their video editing workflow. There’s no more a ritual of generating subtitles at the end,” said their Product Lead.
Vmaker AI goes beyond simple subtitle generation. Key features include:
In-Line Editing: Edit subtitles directly within your video editing timeline, eliminating the need to switch between tools.
Unmatched Customization: Control every aspect of your subtitles - fonts, colors, animations, timing, on-screen appearance - to perfectly match your brand and creative vision.
Trendy Presets & Beyond: Access a library of stylish presets inspired by top social media creators, or unleash your creativity with 100% customizable options.
Global Audience at Your Fingertips: Translate subtitles into over 100 languages to connect with a worldwide audience.
About Vmaker AI
Vmaker AI is a leading provider of online AI video editing tools that empower creators of all skill levels to bring their ideas to life. Vmaker's intuitive platform offers a suite of powerful features, including screen recording, AI-powered editing, long form to short form videos and more.
Saravanan Pandurangan
628-265-3372
https://www.vmaker.com/
