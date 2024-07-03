Donald Nason’s Newly Released "Memoirs of a Friend of God" is an Inspirational Testament to Divine Relationship

“Memoirs of a Friend of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Nason is a heartfelt exploration of the author's personal journey of faith and friendship with God. Through candid reflections and poignant anecdotes, Nason invites readers to discover the transformative power of cultivating a genuine relationship with the divine.