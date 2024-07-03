Donald Nason’s Newly Released "Memoirs of a Friend of God" is an Inspirational Testament to Divine Relationship
“Memoirs of a Friend of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Nason is a heartfelt exploration of the author's personal journey of faith and friendship with God. Through candid reflections and poignant anecdotes, Nason invites readers to discover the transformative power of cultivating a genuine relationship with the divine.
Rodeo, CA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Memoirs of a Friend of God,” an intimate portrayal of faith and fellowship, is the creation of published author, Donald Nason.
Nason shares, “I wrote this book to show people God is not about religion He is about relationship. As I wrote, I asked Him to inspire me to remember the significance of our walk together so to help people find that relationship and encourage my fellow believers.
“I do not claim to be a theologian, I am just a country boy called by God into ministry. He has carried me throughout my life providing rescue, needed help, and sustaining me through beautiful Spring days as well as the ferocious storms that came my way. God has helped me write this book for two major reasons. First to supply enough evidence for anyone seeking to know God the significance of His Spirit providing the 'Abundant Life.' I believe that life is available to everyone in God's family. My second reason is to encourage believers by showing them how God has sustained me through every day of my life.
“This is how that life works for me. It is not about 'Riches, Status, or Fame.' The 'Abundant Life' is being available to God and seeing Him at work in our lives. When I realize God has accomplished something totally beyond my capability, knowing it has to be Him, that is the 'Abundant Life.' I can tell you firsthand, that gives me an anointing of joy from His Spirit that is far beyond anything the world has to offer!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Nason’s new book is a testament to Donald Nason’s unwavering faith and his commitment to sharing the transformative power of divine relationship. With its heartfelt narrative and uplifting message, this book is sure to resonate with readers seeking spiritual enlightenment and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Memoirs of a Friend of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Memoirs of a Friend of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
