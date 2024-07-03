Amber Dobecka’s Newly Released "Fit Forever" is an Inspirational Guide to Holistic Fitness
“Fit Forever” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Dobecka is a compelling exploration of holistic fitness, blending physical and spiritual principles to guide readers on a transformative journey toward lasting health and wellness.
Copper Canyon, TX, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fit Forever”: a transformative guide to achieving lasting fitness from the inside out. “Fit Forever” is the creation of published author, Amber Dobecka, who discovered her passion to inspire others through her ten-plus years of fitness experience as a group exercise instructor, programmer, nationally qualified fitness athlete, and wellness coach. She cheered and graduated from Baylor University.
Dobecka shares, “Have you ever wondered what it would take to be fit forever? After years of training the wrong ways, Amber has finally figured out what it takes to become fit from the inside out. As a former college athlete, nationally qualified NPC fitness athlete, and wellness coach, this girl has been both overweight and had less than 10 percent body fat. She’s tested her body physically and mentally in various life seasons. It turns out that staying fit through three pregnancies and the early years of motherhood will teach you more about yourself than you ever thought.
“If you’ve found yourself stuck, burned out, or even scared to start, this book will open the eyes of your heart to the phenomenal possibilities awaiting you as you pursue fitness in every area of your life. Through Amber’s powerful and raw account of her own struggles with shame, disappointment, and redemption, you’ll discover how to navigate your journey to becoming fit forever.
“Fit Forever is a relatable call to action for anyone who wants to get fit but has struggled with consistency and discipline. It parallels physical fitness with spiritual fitness, treading her experiences as a former instructor and athlete with the principles of how to get stronger from the inside out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amber Dobecka’s new book is a powerful call to action for anyone seeking to achieve lasting fitness and fulfillment. It offers practical strategies, heartfelt encouragement, and spiritual insights to guide readers toward a life of holistic wellness.
Consumers can purchase “Fit Forever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fit Forever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories