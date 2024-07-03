Kellie Q. Smith’s Newly Released “Tread Without Meds: How I Took Back Control and Reversed the Symptoms of My Rheumatoid Arthritis” is an Inspiring Journey to Wellness

“Tread Without Meds: How I Took Back Control and Reversed the Symptoms of My Rheumatoid Arthritis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kellie Q. Smith is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. In this book, Smith chronicles her personal journey of overcoming the debilitating effects of rheumatoid arthritis without relying on medication.