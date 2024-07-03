Cicero Love III’s New Book, “The Ditch: Once Upon a Time in Detroit,” Follows a Group of Youths Fighting a Government Intent on Removing Them from Their Neighborhood
Raleigh, NC, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cicero Love III has completed his most recent book, “The Ditch: Once Upon a Time in Detroit”: a gripping story of the courage of a group of youths from Detroit’s Eastside, who stood up and faced down a vicious attempt by the Urban Renewal Program to physically remove them from their neighborhood during the destruction of Hastings Street in the early 1960’s.
“Hastings Street was a thriving Black Business District known all over the world as a flourishing cultural and business community,” writes Cicero. “This program of Negro removal by the government of that period included constant police harassment, false and illegal arrests, brutality, incarceration, the Draft and intimidation by city, county, and government officials. This abuse occurred over a long period of time until a special person joined these courageous young men, educating them, changing their outlook and insight, and preparing them to rebuild this neighborhood. A neighborhood that the government deemed unfit for human habitation before these youths were born.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cicero Love III’s book is a true story that delves into a critical moment of Detroit’s history, and its lasting impacts that can still be felt to this day. Expertly paced and poignant, “The Ditch” explores a neighborhood's valiant fight for survival in the midst of a hostile takeover by the government.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Ditch: Once Upon a Time in Detroit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
