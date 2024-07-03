Author Bob Goedde’s New Book, "Rescue," is a Story of Kindness from Unsuspecting Places
Recent release “Rescue” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob Goedde is a story of defying expectations and an ostracized snake rising to the occasion when it counts.
Evansville, IN, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bob Goedde has completed his new book, “Rescue,” a story about a day that begins very hot and ready for lots of fun, but unfortunately Snake is shunned by a group of four animals because he lacks fur, legs and hair, thus being bullied away from the group while they go off and do their own adventures.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bob Goedde’s heroic tale changes tune though, as disaster strikes and the other animals who were mean to Snake find themselves trapped between a fire and a rapidly rising and swiftly flowing creek, leaving Snake with a choice to avoid the ones who bullied him or rise to the occasion and render help.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bob Goedde’s heroic tale changes tune though, as disaster strikes and the other animals who were mean to Snake find themselves trapped between a fire and a rapidly rising and swiftly flowing creek, leaving Snake with a choice to avoid the ones who bullied him or rise to the occasion and render help.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories