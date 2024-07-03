Author Irene Strayhorn’s New Book, "The Lie," is a Powerful and Uplifting Autobiographical Account Detailing the Author’s Triumphs Over Adversity Throughout Her Life

Recent release “The Lie” from Newman Springs Publishing author Irene Strayhorn is a captivating memoir that chronicles the author’s tumultuous life journey, from sheltered beginnings to facing myriad dangers and betrayals. Through her story, Strayhorn explores themes of abuse, deception, and ultimately, redemption through faith, offering readers a poignant narrative of resilience and hope.