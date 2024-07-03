Author Irene Strayhorn’s New Book, "The Lie," is a Powerful and Uplifting Autobiographical Account Detailing the Author’s Triumphs Over Adversity Throughout Her Life
Recent release “The Lie” from Newman Springs Publishing author Irene Strayhorn is a captivating memoir that chronicles the author’s tumultuous life journey, from sheltered beginnings to facing myriad dangers and betrayals. Through her story, Strayhorn explores themes of abuse, deception, and ultimately, redemption through faith, offering readers a poignant narrative of resilience and hope.
Kennedale, TX, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Irene Strayhorn, a retired businesswoman, has completed her new book, “The Lie”: a compelling and heartfelt account of the author’s life, detailing her difficult journey and how she managed to overcome each of her struggles through her strength, resilience, and unwavering faith in the Lord.
In “The Lie,” author Irene Strayhorn takes readers on a perilous journey through her life, looking for a way out of the maze she was placed in. Along the way, she finds adventure in another country with her alcoholic military, farm-boy husband; trials and tribulation with a deceiving, abusive husband; deception from employers, coworkers, friends, church ministers, physicians, and police; sexual abuses; and wanderings around the United States, trying to find peace, until one day, she has an awakening and is saved through God’s grace and mercy.
“The purpose for my writing this book is to bring to light how a person can be delivered and set free from a lifelong struggle of being in bondage to the adversary, how that came to be, and the journey of breaking that stronghold over oneself to freedom and healing,” writes Strayhorn. “It does not seem feasible that so many negative things can happen to one person throughout their life, yet so many terrible things happened that I had to recover from.
“There is resolve, a way out from what seems to be impending doom with no escape. Unfortunately, many people never learn the truth of how their lives came to the place in which they find themselves. I hope and pray that those who go on this journey of my life with me in this book will be awakened and see the light at the other end of the tunnel. I pray this will bring hope to the hopeless and help to the helpless by taking this journey with me on roads many are and have traveled looking for something better, a way out. There is an open door awaiting you, leading to salvation and freedom.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Irene Strayhorn’s enthralling tale is a testament to resilience, courage, and the enduring power of faith to overcome life's darkest moments and is inspired by the author’s desire to provide encouragement and comfort to those who have faced their own abuse in life. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “The Lie” not only sheds light on the shadows of Strayhorn’s past but also illuminates a path towards healing and renewal, inviting readers to reflect on their own journeys and find inspiration towards healing and spiritual fulfillment.
