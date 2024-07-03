Author William D. Rose’s New Book, "Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter," is a Collection of Leadership Insights Gleaned by the Author During His Military Career
Recent release “Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter” from Page Publishing author William D. Rose is a fascinating look at how the author’s military career and service in Vietnam helped him gain valuable leadership lessons for the business world, offering wisdom and practical insight drawn from combat and a distinguished career in the building materials industry.
Georgetown, SC, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William D. Rose, who holds an MBA degree and led a successful career of over thirty-five years in the building products industry, has completed his new book, “Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter”: a riveting series of reflections from the Vietnam War with invaluable insights for leadership in the business world.
“I suppose many of us who served in Vietnam thought we would write a book about our experiences in that conflict,” writes William. “Certainly, I felt that way while serving as a rifle platoon leader with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade from 1969 to 1970. (Additional information on the 199th’s role in the war may be found in the index.) It’s only taken me fifty-plus years to finally do it. This book is meant to offer insights derived from combat situations blended with experiences from a thirty-five-year career in business with several building materials industry-segment leading US companies.
“The episodes or anecdotes aren’t meant to have deep meanings. In fact, I intend for these writings to offer simple advice that may prove useful to those who are beginning work careers or those who may be frustrated by events ongoing in their work’s journey. Mostly, though, it is my desire to share the experiences of trying to lead and survive during my months on the ground in Vietnam.”
Published by Page Publishing, William D. Rose’s engaging work will provide readers with astute observations on effective leadership, going from battlefields to boardrooms to offer guidance for individuals at every stage of their professional journey. Thought-provoking and honest, “Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter” is sure to impart simple yet profound lessons that can empower young professionals and seasoned leaders alike.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
