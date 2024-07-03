Author William D. Rose’s New Book, "Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter," is a Collection of Leadership Insights Gleaned by the Author During His Military Career

Recent release “Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter” from Page Publishing author William D. Rose is a fascinating look at how the author’s military career and service in Vietnam helped him gain valuable leadership lessons for the business world, offering wisdom and practical insight drawn from combat and a distinguished career in the building materials industry.