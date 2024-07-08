Author Sean Ferguson’s New Book, “A Layman's Look at Life: A Road Less Traveled,” is a Compelling Discussion Aimed at Helping Readers Discover a New World View
Recent release “A Layman's Look at Life: A Road Less Traveled” from Covenant Books author Sean Ferguson is a thought-provoking read that offers a fresh perspective on life's most profound questions, all through the author’s deeply personal lens through which readers can examine their own lives and beliefs.
Hixson, TN, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sean Ferguson, who is currently retired and living with his wife and their two dogs in Hixson, Tennessee, has completed his new book, “A Layman's Look at Life: A Road Less Traveled”: a captivating exploration of existence that seamlessly blends science, religion, philosophy, and personal reflection.
Having spent most of his working life in sales, author Sean Ferguson has one US patent for a valve design. He spent over twenty-five years selling in industries ranging from nuclear power, food, and beverage to refining and petrochemicals. Ferguson also spent fourteen years in telecom and wide area network sales. Ever restless, he even drove eighteen-wheelers from Southern California to Eastern Canada for almost three years in his early sixties. The author is a former avid skydiver, motorcyclist, skier, and scuba diver, and enjoys traveling with his wife, reading, listening to music, and now writing.
“I never would have claimed to be a religious person until just recently,” writes Ferguson. “I always believed there was a God, and I believed Jesus lived, died on the cross, and rose from the dead. These are things learned by rote when I was a kid. I had a mental image of these things and had seen movies and many graphic representations of the stories I was told. However, I wasn’t taught the Bible and didn’t know that it told a complete story about mankind and God’s plan for human beings. Despite that, I always found myself trying to reconcile the ideas of people who said there was no God and those who believe. I was looking for evidence in the material world to attach to the possibility/probability that God does exist. Decades before I ever heard the term apologetics, I was trying to be an apologist. So what follows is how this layman has come to explain what I believe and why I believe it.”
The author continues, “I hope that what I have to share will inspire or provoke the reader to look deeper in this direction for another way to find a real, dependable, and lasting way to feel good and secure in life.
“What I’ll say to you is please read the entire book. Take what you need or can use, and just leave the rest. If what I have written helps you in any way or even leads you to a belief in God and a reliance on the Bible, I’ve done what I’ve set out to do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sean Ferguson’s new book will challenge readers as they encounter a wealth of new ideas and perspectives that will challenge their preconceptions and inspire them to embark on their own journey of discovery. With its powerful message and intimate look into the author’s own experiences, “A Layman's Look at Life: A Road Less Traveled” is poised to leave a lasting impact on readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “A Layman's Look at Life: A Road Less Traveled” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
