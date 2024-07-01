Transfinder Announces Top Transportation Teams
Schenectady, NY, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Six school districts from across North America have won the second-annual Top Transportation Teams award, including one school district that took home the prize last year. In addition, a bus contractor has received the first Honorable Mention.
Winners are located in five states, literally from coast to coast.
Like last year, the winners have been divided into two categories, teams with 100 or more members and teams with fewer than 100 members.
Winners in the 100-plus category are: Franklin Township Community School Corp., in Indiana, the lone repeat winner from last year, the program’s first year; Central Kitsap School District, in Washington, and The School District of Haverford Township, in Pennsylvania.
Winners in the under 100 category are: East Peoria Elementary School District 86 in Illinois; Wa-Nee Community School Corp., in Indiana; and Waterloo Central School District in New York.
The first Honorable Mention to be given is also the first bus contractor to be recognized since the award’s inception last year: Palmer Bus Service, based in Minnesota.
More companies enrolled in the Top Transportation Teams, now in its second year, and the number of survey responses per team was also up nearly three times compared with the previous year. The number of enrollees with more than 100 staff members tripled from last year as well.
“The Top Transportation Teams awards program has truly become a much sought after award now,” said Antonio Civitella, president and CEO of Transfinder, the industry’s leading transportation logistics software and hardware company which oversees the program. “We heard so many stories about districts being celebrated by their local communities as well as by state transportation associations. Districts used the award to recruit new team members and build strong relationships within their department. Not surprisingly, the competition was even tougher this year. We were pleased to see such great involvement from the teams. The feedback each participant received will help them get even better than they already are.”
Winners were determined solely by anonymous survey results. Team members answered questions related to their department, such as leadership, career development, resources and incentives.
Each winner receives one free scholarship to the STN EXPO WEST in Reno, Nev. courtesy of School Transportation News. In addition, Transfinder is covering travel and hotel costs for the leader of each winning team. While at STN EXPO WEST, leaders from each of the winning teams will participate in a panel discussion on what it takes to build a Top Transportation Team.
"The team at School Transportation News is excited for the opportunity to recognize outstanding teams in the school transportation industry at STN EXPO WEST this summer in Reno, Nev. The Top Transportation Teams Awards and panel discussion was the most attended session last year, which shows the value and importance of these awards have to our attendees," said Tony Corpin Publisher & President of School Transportation News. "High-performance cultures foster a sense of ownership, accountability and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The foundation of every great team is the direction that energizes, orients and engages. I applaud Antonio Civitella and the Transfinder team for their commitment to leadership and the passion to drive our industry forward,"
The program was launched last year by Transfinder Corp., the leader in school transportation logistics and hardware. Top Transportation Teams is designed to provide recognition to unsung heroes in the school transportation industry and provide tools for districts to improve their operations by learning from others.
To learn more about the Top Transportation Teams award program, visit toptransportationteams dot com.
About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts adult care facilities and police departments. Transfinder’s award-winning technology routes one in three students in North America. The company is one of the fastest growing companies in New York’s Capital Region, according to the Albany Business Review. At one point, Transfinder landed on Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing private companies list for 11 consecutive years. Transfinder has offices in Austin, Texas, as well as China and India. The software and hardware company has repeatedly been named a Best Place to Work, a Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State. For more information, visit transfinder dot com.
About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts adult care facilities and police departments. Transfinder’s award-winning technology routes one in three students in North America. The company is one of the fastest growing companies in New York’s Capital Region, according to the Albany Business Review. At one point, Transfinder landed on Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing private companies list for 11 consecutive years. Transfinder has offices in Austin, Texas, as well as China and India. The software and hardware company has repeatedly been named a Best Place to Work, a Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State. For more information, visit transfinder dot com.
