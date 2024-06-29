Calsoft Named Among Top 10 Gen AI Consultants of 2024 by Silicon India
San Jose, CA, June 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Calsoft, a global leader in product engineering services, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 10 Gen AI Consultants for 2024 by Silicon India.
Silicon India, a renowned platform for the latest industry insights and trends, has identified Calsoft for its groundbreaking work in Generative AI. The selection process involved a comprehensive evaluation of Calsoft’s capabilities, project successes, and overall impact on the industry. This recognition is a testament to Calsoft's dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and helping businesses harness the power of Generative AI to achieve their strategic objectives.
“Calsoft’s commitment to supporting its clients at every stage of the process has made them a trusted partner in this space,” says Executive Director, Anshul Bhide. This client-centric approach has been a cornerstone of Calsoft's success, enabling them to build long-lasting relationships and deliver substantial value to their clients.
With a team of seasoned AI experts and a robust portfolio of successful AI projects, Calsoft continues to lead the way in helping organizations leverage the potential of Generative AI. The company’s focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has cemented its position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to embark on their AI journey.
As Calsoft celebrates this achievement, the company remains committed to furthering its mission of delivering high-quality AI solutions that drive tangible business outcomes. The recognition by Silicon India not only validates Calsoft’s efforts but also inspires the team to continue its pursuit of excellence in the rapidly evolving field of AI.
About Calsoft
Calsoft is a trusted digital transformation and product engineering services partner. With 25+ years of experience and over 1,500 professionals across the globe, Calsoft helps customers solve their biggest business challenges. Their expertise lies in Gen AI, Analytics & ML, and Data focusing on enterprises and ISVs. Established in 1998, Calsoft has a proven track record of enabling digital transformation for companies across diverse industries.
Silicon India, a renowned platform for the latest industry insights and trends, has identified Calsoft for its groundbreaking work in Generative AI. The selection process involved a comprehensive evaluation of Calsoft’s capabilities, project successes, and overall impact on the industry. This recognition is a testament to Calsoft's dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and helping businesses harness the power of Generative AI to achieve their strategic objectives.
“Calsoft’s commitment to supporting its clients at every stage of the process has made them a trusted partner in this space,” says Executive Director, Anshul Bhide. This client-centric approach has been a cornerstone of Calsoft's success, enabling them to build long-lasting relationships and deliver substantial value to their clients.
With a team of seasoned AI experts and a robust portfolio of successful AI projects, Calsoft continues to lead the way in helping organizations leverage the potential of Generative AI. The company’s focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has cemented its position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to embark on their AI journey.
As Calsoft celebrates this achievement, the company remains committed to furthering its mission of delivering high-quality AI solutions that drive tangible business outcomes. The recognition by Silicon India not only validates Calsoft’s efforts but also inspires the team to continue its pursuit of excellence in the rapidly evolving field of AI.
About Calsoft
Calsoft is a trusted digital transformation and product engineering services partner. With 25+ years of experience and over 1,500 professionals across the globe, Calsoft helps customers solve their biggest business challenges. Their expertise lies in Gen AI, Analytics & ML, and Data focusing on enterprises and ISVs. Established in 1998, Calsoft has a proven track record of enabling digital transformation for companies across diverse industries.
Contact
Calsoft Inc.Contact
Vaibhav Sawane
(408) 834 7086
www.calsoftinc.com/
Vaibhav Sawane
(408) 834 7086
www.calsoftinc.com/
Categories