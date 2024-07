Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Toby’s Day Out," by Des Allen

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 02, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About Toby’s Day OutThis book aims to help children explore the countryside and notice all the cool things that can be found there. Knowing a little about nature can make adventures even more fun.Meet Toby the water vole, a mink and also discover some other animals, birds in a stroll by a stream or river.Once children understand what's going on in nature, they might feel like protecting it even more.Toby’s Day Out is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 33 pagesISBN-13: 9781800947511Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CXKQW2FQAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/TOBYSDAYPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002