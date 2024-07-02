Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Toby’s Day Out," by Des Allen
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Toby’s Day Out" – a fully colour-illustrated, natural world children’s book by Des Allen.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Toby’s Day Out
This book aims to help children explore the countryside and notice all the cool things that can be found there. Knowing a little about nature can make adventures even more fun.
Meet Toby the water vole, a mink and also discover some other animals, birds in a stroll by a stream or river.
Once children understand what's going on in nature, they might feel like protecting it even more.
Toby’s Day Out is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 33 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947511
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CXKQW2FQ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TOBYSDAY
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
This book aims to help children explore the countryside and notice all the cool things that can be found there. Knowing a little about nature can make adventures even more fun.
Meet Toby the water vole, a mink and also discover some other animals, birds in a stroll by a stream or river.
Once children understand what's going on in nature, they might feel like protecting it even more.
Toby’s Day Out is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 33 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947511
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CXKQW2FQ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TOBYSDAY
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories