Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Finally the Women Sing: Short Stories," by Sue Gale

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 02, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About Finally the Women Sing: Short Stories by Sue Gale:Loneliness and revenge are key themes in these ten stories. The main characters are women, perhaps women we know, who have experienced early trauma in their lives, or who are simply the unhappy victims of passing time.Each arrives at a "trigger" point in their lives when they have an epiphany of sorts. They are forced to take stock, and act or react. Rarely planned, the outcomes are often devastating - a child is kidnapped, a mother is murdered, a young man dies needlessly.Sometimes the result is less dramatic. Struggling in a situation which cannot be changed brings an acceptance of inevitable hopelessness. But that acceptance can also become a trigger itself for revenge: unrequited love leads to an abusive phone call, a woman lies to the police about her cruel husband in order to punish him.In some cases, the epiphany brings a new realisation. Effie becomes attracted to another woman, Catherine benefits from her charitable works far more than those she is helping.All the women are bound together by a lack of love and care which they deal with in different ways. But finally, whether in word or deed, they find their voice.Finally the Women Sing: Short Stories by Sue Gale is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 126 pagesISBN-13: 9781800947528Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.81 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0D2BJMVS1Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/FWSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002