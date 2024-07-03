Loveforce International Announces Its July 2024 Digital Music Singles Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its July 2024 Digital Music Single releases. There will be a total of eight new Digital Music Singles released. There will be at least one release per week on every Friday, including July 5, July 12, 19, and 26.
There are several recording artists and genres of music being released. The Loveforce International Recording Artists whose music is being released include Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Covid-19, inRchild, and Stix Muzic Group. The genres of music being released include Soul, Folk-Soft Rock, Hard Rock, House Music, Trance Music, Adult Contemporary, and Reggae-Pop.
“We are releasing a goodly number of vacation-oriented tracks this July,” said Loveforce International’s CEO Mark Thomas. “We have several danceable tracks, including a new remix of a Stix Muzic Group song by DJ Chi Uld. We are issuing a lot of fun songs but also some songs to make you think in a relaxing, incidental way,” he continued.
All of July’s Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
