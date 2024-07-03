Loveforce International’s Billy Ray Charles Will "Jump For Your Love" from Anna Hamilton’s "House on a Hill"
On Friday, July 5, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles releases, one on Billy Ray Charles and another on Anna Hamilton.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 5, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first single is “Jump For Your Love” by Billy Ray Charles. The second single is “House On A Hill” by Anna Hamilton. To alleviate fears of injuries, Loveforce International guarantees that no singer-songwriters were injured during either the making of or release of either of these new Digital Music Singles.
The new digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "Jump For Your Love." It is an energetic, happy, love song. Its instrumental arrangement is meant to keep your body moving. Its lyrics are about someone so estatically in love, they feel as if they can jump across the dance floor. No earth shatteringly profound lyrics, no master class intricate musicianship just a joyful delivery.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled "House On A Hill." It is an Acoustic Folk song with Pop Rock overtones. It uses an intricately played acoustic guitar and melodic hook to keep bringing the focus back to the house on a hill, which is a metaphor for having made it financially. However, the house on a hill is filled with regrets and a touch of bitterness. The complex simplicity of the lyrics do hint at reasons for the regrets but don't go into specifics, leaving it to the listener's imagination to fill in the blanks.
“Our two releases this week are as different as night and day,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While one is Introspective, complex and simple at the same time, the other is pure fun and joy. Whatever mood you are in, we’ve got something for you this week.”
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
