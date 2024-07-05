Author Conner Doyle’s New Book, "Dragons of Tellusara: The Skylight Dance," is a Captivating and Imaginative Story of Dragons, Friendship, and Inclusion

Recent release “Dragons of Tellusara: The Skylight Dance” from Page Publishing author Conner Doyle is a gripping tale that centers around twelve-year-old dragon Elianora as she and her friends eagerly prepare for the Skylight Dance. When a newcomer faces exclusion, Elianora must navigate challenges to foster unity among her fellow dragons in this enchanting adventure.