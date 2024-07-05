Author Conner Doyle’s New Book, "Dragons of Tellusara: The Skylight Dance," is a Captivating and Imaginative Story of Dragons, Friendship, and Inclusion
Recent release “Dragons of Tellusara: The Skylight Dance” from Page Publishing author Conner Doyle is a gripping tale that centers around twelve-year-old dragon Elianora as she and her friends eagerly prepare for the Skylight Dance. When a newcomer faces exclusion, Elianora must navigate challenges to foster unity among her fellow dragons in this enchanting adventure.
Elizabeth, CO, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conner Doyle, who has a lifelong love of dragons and enjoys creating worlds and characters for new stories, has completed his new book, “Dragons of Tellusara: The Skylight Dance”: a riveting story in which a young dragon must work to help a new dragon in her community feel welcome, despite the hesitancy of her friends to trust a stranger.
“‘Dragons of Tellusara’ is about a world where dragons are the main characters. The Skylight Dance is a special celebration for twelve-year-old dragons. Elianora and her friends are excited to participate in this celebration. A new dragon moves to their island who may not be able to be part of the celebration. Elianora tries to find a way to include the newcomer in the Skylight Dance, but the other dragons aren’t so sure they’re willing to change things for one dragon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Conner Doyle’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Elianora’s journey to help her community learn acceptance and understanding, offering a heartfelt and imaginative tale of friendship and courage. Expertly paced and brimming with engaging world-building, “Dragons of Tellusara: The Skylight Dance” is sure to resonate with readers of all walks of life with its universal themes of acceptance and belonging.
