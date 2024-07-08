Author John B. Murray Sr.’s New Book, "When Sons Return Home," is an Insightful Guide Designed to Help Readers Build Strong Family Bonds Through Faith in the Lord

Recent release “When Sons Return Home” from Page Publishing author John B. Murray Sr. offers readers a roadmap to building lasting relationships and creating a nurturing environment where every member of the family can thrive through the power of forgiveness and reconciliation, allowing them to overcome adversity and experience the joy and fulfillment of God's plan for their families.