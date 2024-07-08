Author John B. Murray Sr.’s New Book, "When Sons Return Home," is an Insightful Guide Designed to Help Readers Build Strong Family Bonds Through Faith in the Lord
Recent release “When Sons Return Home” from Page Publishing author John B. Murray Sr. offers readers a roadmap to building lasting relationships and creating a nurturing environment where every member of the family can thrive through the power of forgiveness and reconciliation, allowing them to overcome adversity and experience the joy and fulfillment of God's plan for their families.
Lehigh Acres, FL, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John B. Murray Sr., a retired pastor and former member of the Lee County Transit Division board of county commissioners, has completed his new book, “When Sons Return Home”: a transformative guide that delves into how the timeless wisdom of the Word of God can offer vital tools to help readers build or rebuild the happy family that God desires for them.
“As I pondered the title of this book, I thought of my own sons and what experiences we encountered as a family,” writes Murray Sr. “Our home was never the image of heaven, nor was it the image of hell. We were typically a family that had love, respect, compassion, support, correction, discipline, and our fair share of mistakes and failures. We knew what it was to experience broken fellowship through the grace and mercy of God. It’s God who handpicks who would be our biological family on this earth. These special people share a bond like no other, and it’s a relationship that can truly affect the rest of our lives.
“All families start out with a good relationship, and overtime, if it goes unnoticed, selfishness, disobedience, rebellion, and feud can cause relationships to suffer and lose the strength that it once had. Family structure can become severed when any of the family members behaves in such a counter-harmonious fashion. Perhaps you came from a broken family or in one right now. Thank God that the Word of God reveals vital tools that can help you build or rebuild the happy family God wants you to have. A family’s health and happiness can be broken by someone in the family who wants to live their lives as they see fit despite who has the authority over them. No one comes from a perfect background. The prodigal’s story can shine some light on family breakups and what it takes to make up or mend up. What kind of sons return home?”
Published by Page Publishing, John B. Murray Sr.’s engaging guide will help to provide readers with practical, Bible-based strategies for building strong, resilient families grounded in faith and love. By applying the timeless truths found within the Word of God, “When Sons Return Home” will help readers experience healing, restoration, and the abundant blessings that come from living in harmony with God's design for family life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “When Sons Return Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
