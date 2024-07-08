Author Shirley Weight’s New Book, "The Toad Who Wanted a Friend," is a Heartwarming Story That Delivers a Timeless Message of Acceptance and Friendship
Recent release “The Toad Who Wanted a Friend” from Covenant Books author Shirley Weight invites readers on a delightful journey with a determined toad who refuses to let judgment dampen his spirits. When his neighbor refuses to be his friend, Toad will do all he can to help his neighbor see past his faults and accept him for who he is.
Rigby, ID, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Weight, a retired nurse and a great-grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Toad Who Wanted a Friend”: a charming story of a toad who is determined to impress his neighbor and make her his friend, despite her constant judging of his faults.
In “The Toad Who Wanted a Friend,” readers are introduced to Toad, who longs to make a new friend in order to end his loneliness. He decides to try and befriend his neighbor, Mouse, but when she sends him away and refuses to be his friend, Toad does all sorts of favors to help make her happy and see how great of a friend he could be. However, each effort is met with Mouse’s critical eye, leaving Toad feeling disheartened, until Mouse realizes just how much she actually enjoys Toad’s company.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shirley Weight’s new book will transport readers as they set out on a journey filled with laughter, love, and the timeless appeal of friendship. With its universal themes and vibrant artwork, “The Toad Who Wanted a Friend” is sure to delight readers of all ages, reminding them that acceptance and kindness can bridge even the widest divides.
Readers can purchase “The Toad Who Wanted a Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
