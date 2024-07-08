Author Shirley Weight’s New Book, "The Toad Who Wanted a Friend," is a Heartwarming Story That Delivers a Timeless Message of Acceptance and Friendship

Recent release “The Toad Who Wanted a Friend” from Covenant Books author Shirley Weight invites readers on a delightful journey with a determined toad who refuses to let judgment dampen his spirits. When his neighbor refuses to be his friend, Toad will do all he can to help his neighbor see past his faults and accept him for who he is.