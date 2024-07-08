Author Christie Seyglinski’s New Book, "Abandoned: Echoes of the Past," is a Visually Stunning Journey Into the History of America's Abandoned Psychiatric Hospitals
Recent release “Abandoned: Echoes of the Past” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christie Seyglinski is a compelling series that combines the author's love for history, photography, and her continual efforts to preserve history to offer a visual exploration of three of America's abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each with its own unique and haunting story to tell.
Westampton, NJ, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christie Seyglinski, a historian from New Jersey who also shares an avid interest in photography and urban exploration, has completed her new book, “Abandoned: Echoes of the Past”: a poignant and captivating collection of photographs that invite readers to explore three abandoned psychiatric hospitals in America, bringing to life their rich history and capturing the silent beauty and profound decay of these once-vibrant institutions.
A graduate of Rutgers University, Christine Seyglinski holds a BA in history and a minor in political science. In 2006, when Christie was twelve years old, her fascination with the paranormal inspired her to visit a local abandoned psychiatric hospital, which would spark a lifelong interest. Captivated by the buildings, the history, and the overwhelming sense of decay and deterioration, Christie instinctively wanted to preserve the hospital the only way she knew how—through her camera. The author would go on to research and photograph over fifteen abandoned psychiatric hospitals and counting.
“‘Abandoned: Echoes of the Past’ takes readers on a visual journey into the present-day state of three of America’s abandoned psychiatric hospitals,” writes Seyglinski. “Neglected, forgotten, and slowly deteriorating over the years, these hospitals now stand as a shadow of what they once were. Their foreboding exteriors entice visitors, often provoking thoughts of what stories could still be lingering inside the hospital walls. The hospitals now serve as an eerie, haunting, yet captivating reminder of their often-tormented histories.
“The images … are emotive, thought-provoking, and haunting, as they provide a glimpse into the forgotten history and state of ruin inside these once remarkable hospitals. From once-impressive grounds to their present state of neglect and ruin, ‘Abandoned: Echoes of the Past’ takes readers on a photographic journey inside these imposing structures.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christie Seyglinski’s enthralling photographs are both haunting and captivating, offering viewers a glimpse into a world that is often overlooked and discarded. Through her lens, Seyglinski brings to life the silent stories and untold secrets of these abandoned psychiatric hospitals, inviting readers to bear witness to their haunting beauty and tragic demise.
With its powerful imagery and compelling narrative, “Abandoned: Echoes of the Past” is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers long after they have turned the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Abandoned: Echoes of the Past” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment
