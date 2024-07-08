Author Christie Seyglinski’s New Book, "Abandoned: Echoes of the Past," is a Visually Stunning Journey Into the History of America's Abandoned Psychiatric Hospitals

Recent release “Abandoned: Echoes of the Past” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christie Seyglinski is a compelling series that combines the author's love for history, photography, and her continual efforts to preserve history to offer a visual exploration of three of America's abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each with its own unique and haunting story to tell.