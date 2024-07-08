Nick Pappas’ New Book, "Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime," is a Whirlwind Holiday Tale Following Two Bumbling Best Friends on Their Quest to Track Down "the One"
Recent release “Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nick Pappas is a delightful story about love at first sight. On Christmas Eve, two friends are trudging through their last-minute shopping when they briefly spot a girl who will change their lives forever.
New York, NY, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nick Pappas, a high school teacher and accomplished author who has written five musicals and three previous books, has completed his new book, “Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime”: a gripping and potent story about love’s endurance.
“Before he could begin to say he was sorry,” writes Pappas, “she had paid for her purchase and was going out the door. He was just a step and a half behind her, an apology on his lips, but just as he got outside, she seemed to vanish. The bookstore was on the corner, and he looked left, right, across the street. He even ducked around to the next street, but she was nowhere in sight. It wasn’t until he had reentered the store that he realized that he had taken a book out with him. The man at the register cocked his head a bit and asked if the book had passed the ‘daylight’ test. Nick got the sarcasm but refrained from his first instinct to punch the guy because he needed a favor—namely the name of the girl with the eyes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nick Pappas’ fascinating tale begins on Christmas Eve during a last-minute shopping excursion. While in a book shop, best friends Nick and Doug have a chance encounter with a woman who has the most beautiful eyes Nick has ever seen. But just as quickly as she came into his life, she vanished without a trace, her stunning gaze dominating Nick’s memories for years to come.
Nick’s search for this mystery woman endures for over twenty-five years. After many supposed near-misses with women who give him a suspicious feeling of deja-vu, Nick is faced with a life-changing decision. Will he ever get his Christmas Angel? Find out within the exhilarating pages of “Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime.”
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Before he could begin to say he was sorry,” writes Pappas, “she had paid for her purchase and was going out the door. He was just a step and a half behind her, an apology on his lips, but just as he got outside, she seemed to vanish. The bookstore was on the corner, and he looked left, right, across the street. He even ducked around to the next street, but she was nowhere in sight. It wasn’t until he had reentered the store that he realized that he had taken a book out with him. The man at the register cocked his head a bit and asked if the book had passed the ‘daylight’ test. Nick got the sarcasm but refrained from his first instinct to punch the guy because he needed a favor—namely the name of the girl with the eyes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nick Pappas’ fascinating tale begins on Christmas Eve during a last-minute shopping excursion. While in a book shop, best friends Nick and Doug have a chance encounter with a woman who has the most beautiful eyes Nick has ever seen. But just as quickly as she came into his life, she vanished without a trace, her stunning gaze dominating Nick’s memories for years to come.
Nick’s search for this mystery woman endures for over twenty-five years. After many supposed near-misses with women who give him a suspicious feeling of deja-vu, Nick is faced with a life-changing decision. Will he ever get his Christmas Angel? Find out within the exhilarating pages of “Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime.”
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories