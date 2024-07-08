Nick Pappas’ New Book, "Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime," is a Whirlwind Holiday Tale Following Two Bumbling Best Friends on Their Quest to Track Down "the One"

Recent release “Christmas Eyes: The Journey of a Lifetime” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nick Pappas is a delightful story about love at first sight. On Christmas Eve, two friends are trudging through their last-minute shopping when they briefly spot a girl who will change their lives forever.