Shaun Desouza’s New Book, “Intergalactic Nebula Wars: Initial Attack On the Forefathers,” Blends Factual Theories with Fiction to Deliver a Gripping Space Fantasy
Glendale, AZ, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shaun Desouza, who holds a BA in technology management and an MA in leadership from Northern Arizona University, has completed his most recent book, “Intergalactic Nebula Wars: Initial Attack On the Forefathers”: a gripping science-fiction fantasy novel that centers around the ongoing war between the developed star systems and an alien overlord who plans to conquer the galaxies for himself or destroy those that refuse to submit to his will.
Originally from a small town in New York City, author Shaun Desouza discovered his passion for writing during his time at Harry S. Truman High School. Despite struggling with his GPA, Desouza's love for English and creative writing flourished, particularly in the realms of fantasy and science fiction, inspired by iconic works like Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and War of the Worlds. Today, Desouza resides in Arizona, where he channels his passion into his writing.
Desouza writes, “‘Intergalactic Nebula Wars: The Initial Attack on the Forefathers’ Bases’ is about newly developed star systems warring with an alien race called the Inquestorians, who strive to conquer galaxies to worship the overlord Faloosh. Faloosh is bent on conquering galaxies and having the conquered universes worship him as their master or destroy them throughout his ogala games. Meanwhile, these new and old galaxies have certain governmental officials through the clones that must find a way to kill off Faloosh and his siblings or turn his siblings and offspring into good, fighting Faloosh himself.
“Will the hybrid species from old and new galaxies kill off Faloosh, turning his siblings against him, or will Faloosh conquer the forefathers and destroy all galaxies as they worship him? Only one will know throughout the ten-book series. We flash back and forth in time like a dramatic movie similar to the famous ‘Pulp Fiction’.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shaun Desouza’s book is part of the author’s “Intergalactic Nebula Wars” series and delivers a richly imagined universe and complex characters that will captivate readers right up until the shocking conclusion, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Intergalactic Nebula Wars: Initial Attack On the Forefathers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
