Damaria Adams’s New Book, “Bone-Chilling Tales - A Book Of Terror,” Presents an Anthology of Ten Terrifying Stories That Are Sure to Delight Fans of the Horror Genre
New Boston, TX, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Damaria Adams, a fiction writer and full-time graduate student at Texas A&M University at Texarkana, has completed her most recent book, “Bone-Chilling Tales - A Book Of Terror”: a gripping tale that invites readers to embark on a terror-filled journey of ten different characters as they experience ruthless murderers, ghosts, psychopaths, creatures, and spooky clowns.
Originally from the small city of Augusta, Arkansas, author Damaria Adams became fascinated with the work of R. L. Stine at an early age. Her love of scary stories inspired her to create haunting tales of her own. Currently, she is working towards a master’s in clinical mental health counseling and holds a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The author resides in Texas with her loving fiancé, dog, and ferret.
Damaria writes, “A boy awakes to the sound of muffled screams coming from the basement. Is it a nightmare, or is something sinister happening in the dead of the night? A girl befriends the new girl and is in for a shocking discovery. Two best friends become stranded in a cornfield believed to be the old stomping grounds of a psycho killer.
“These terrors and others await—that is, if you’re brave enough to continue…”
Published by Fulton Books, Damaria Adams’s book is an engaging series that will keep the pages turning as readers discover the terrifying details that are guaranteed to both shock and delight them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Bone-Chilling Tales - A Book Of Terror” is the ultimate collection for readers seeking petrifying thrills and unforgettable horrors that will stay with them long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Bone-Chilling Tales - A Book Of Terror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from the small city of Augusta, Arkansas, author Damaria Adams became fascinated with the work of R. L. Stine at an early age. Her love of scary stories inspired her to create haunting tales of her own. Currently, she is working towards a master’s in clinical mental health counseling and holds a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The author resides in Texas with her loving fiancé, dog, and ferret.
Damaria writes, “A boy awakes to the sound of muffled screams coming from the basement. Is it a nightmare, or is something sinister happening in the dead of the night? A girl befriends the new girl and is in for a shocking discovery. Two best friends become stranded in a cornfield believed to be the old stomping grounds of a psycho killer.
“These terrors and others await—that is, if you’re brave enough to continue…”
Published by Fulton Books, Damaria Adams’s book is an engaging series that will keep the pages turning as readers discover the terrifying details that are guaranteed to both shock and delight them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Bone-Chilling Tales - A Book Of Terror” is the ultimate collection for readers seeking petrifying thrills and unforgettable horrors that will stay with them long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Bone-Chilling Tales - A Book Of Terror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories