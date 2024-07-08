Luc M. Oke, MD, PhD’s New Book, “Finding Light in Philadelphia: An Anthology of Philosophical Poetry: Volume 1,” Invites Deep Reflection and Self-Discovery
Philadelphia, PA, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Luc M. Oke, MD, PhD, a poet, a physician, and a scientist, has completed his most recent book, “Finding Light in Philadelphia: An Anthology of Philosophical Poetry: Volume 1”: a collection of evocative poetry and short stories that invites readers to embark on a profound journey of philosophical inquiry to contemplate life's most poignant questions and societal dilemmas.
Born in Benin in West Africa, author Luc M. Oke, MD, PhD, attended medical school before moving to France, where he lived for several years and trained as a cardiologist. He later moved to the US and presently lives in the Washington, DC, metro area. Dr. Oke is a prolific writer, and his poetry explores profound existential and philosophical questions and society issues.
“‘Finding Light in Philadelphia’ is a collection of poetry and short stories that explore several existential questions and society issues,” writes Dr. Oke. “The book takes the reader on an exciting journey filled with thought-provoking questions, excitement, deep reflection, and self-evaluation. The poems are penned is such a way that they penetrate the mind, the soul, and heart of the reader sometimes like a thunder strike, sometimes lake a laser. ‘Finding Light in Philadelphia’ is a unique poetry book where philosophical questions are presented to the reader in the form of well-written poetry.”
Published by Fulton Books, Luc M. Oke, MD, PhD’s book offers a wide-ranging exploration of themes that are both timeless and universal, challenging readers to confront their own beliefs and assumptions about the world around them. Beautifully crafted and emotionally stirring, “Finding Light in Philadelphia” offers a refreshing perspective on the human experience and is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Finding Light in Philadelphia: An Anthology of Philosophical Poetry: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories