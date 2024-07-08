June Montgomery Andersen’s New Book, "Being a Christian," Offers a Practical and Insightful Study Guide to Help Readers Deepen Their Understanding of the Bible
Cleveland, TN, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author June Montgomery Andersen, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds an MBA and teaches family development class through the University of Connecticut, has completed her most recent book, “Being a Christian”: a comprehensive study guide designed to empower readers on their spiritual journey and enhance their relationship with God through strengthening their knowledge and comprehension of Scripture.
Born in Cleveland, Tennessee, author June Montgomery Anderson has worked with the Family Resource Agency as a social worker for twenty-six years. The author has also served in several capacities in the ministry and is a member of the North Cleveland Church of God. Throughout her work in the church, June has been driven by her desire to share the Word of God with others and help them discover the message God wants them to have through His Word.
“Studying the Bible can be overwhelming,” writes June. “Where do you start? This book is a study guide that an individual can use or can be used in a study group to learn what the Word of God reveals to us Christians.
“This study guide starts with accepting Jesus as your Savior, baptism, joining a church of your faith, prayer, tithing, and much more, such as the promises of God. This study guide will help anyone develop a close relationship with God and understand how much He loves us.”
Published by Fulton Books, June Montgomery Andersen’s book promises readers a transformative journey towards spiritual growth and a deeper understanding of Christian principles, whether they are new to the faith or longtime Christians seeking to strengthen their relationship with Christ. With practical insights and thought-provoking reflections, “Being a Christian” serves as both a personal devotional tool and a resource for group study settings, providing a vital roadmap to embracing the Christian life with intention and authenticity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Being a Christian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
