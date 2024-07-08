Helen Allen Burchell’s New Book, “Home Is Where The Barn Is,” Offers Practical Advice and Invaluable Insights Into the Joys and Challenges of Caring for Horses
Providence, NC, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Helen Allen Burchell, a devoted horsewoman who holds a graduate degree in the field of education, has completed her most recent book, “Home Is Where The Barn Is”: a compelling read that provides the prospective horse owner and enthusiast with an in-depth account of issues, challenges, and practical measures that make horse ownership rewarding.
Inspired by a variety of books on horses, author Helen Allen Burchell’s desire to own a horse began at an early age. Her deep love of horses was encouraged by supportive parents who provided the opportunity to ride, school, and show horses for owners in the area. Working directly with trainers of saddlebreds, thoroughbreds, and quarter horses provided a priceless in-depth equine education across three riding disciplines. The author has traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia, and currently resides in Caswell County, North Carolina, where her beloved horses share a small barn in her backyard.
“Home Is Where The Barn Is” details the unexpected advantages for the horse and owner that result from limited acreage and a small barn operation. Drawing on her lifetime of experiences and anecdotes, Burchell makes the case with a surprising comparison of horse care in years past to safer, more practical options that make success easier to achieve on a smaller scale.
“Very detailed construction descriptions are included with rare anecdotes and personal observations that will help the reader begin to ‘think like a horse,’” writes Burchell. “Mastering the equine mindset is critical if an owner is to be successful in the creation of a safe habitat for any equine. Helpful tips for feeding regimens, stabling, turnout lots, daily routines, general barn management, and veterinary interventions are included.”
Published by Fulton Books, Helen Allen Burchell’s book is a fascinating and important resource with practical information that both seasoned and prospective horse owners will find invaluable when it comes to providing the best possible care for horses.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Home Is Where The Barn Is” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
