Mark R. Anderson’s New Book, "Sage among the Pines," is a Deeply Moving Tale That Delves Into the Complexities of Grief, Healing, and the Bonds of Family
Pinehurst, NC, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark R. Anderson, who retired after thirty-five years of distinguished service in the Department of Defense and ten years, concurrently, as an officer in the United States Navy Reserve, has completed his most recent book, “Sage among the Pines”: a gripping and emotionally stirring drama that follows a young teen who must grapple with profound loss and anger following her father's tragic death.
A graduate of the University of Maryland and the National Intelligence University, author Mark R. Anderson’s upbringing in a military family instilled a love for travel and exploration, shaping his diverse perspectives and providing rich material for his creative works. Currently, the author resides in Pinehurst, North Carolina, with his wife and youngest daughter. In his spare time, Mark is an avid golfer at Pinehurst Country Club and enjoys filming book videos, alongside indulging in freshwater bass fishing across the Southeastern US.
“Lexi Forester, a spoiled fourteen-year-old growing up in the suburbs of Northern Virginia, sees her parents’ relationship dissolve overnight into a troubled marriage,” writes Mark. “Two months later, her father, Tom Forester, is killed in a military training accident. Lexi is lost in grief, and she blames her mother for not resolving her marital issues despite her father’s loving, contrite behavior. Even then, her mother refuses to poison Lexi’s memory by revealing her father’s infidelity.
“A few months later, Cynthia, in a self-medicating downward spiral of grief and guilt, gets into a physical argument with Lexi, who declares that she wishes her mother died instead of her father. The verbal assault cuts Cynthia to the core, and she overdoses on prescriptions and alcohol. EMTs are called.
“In the aftermath, Lexi must live with her grandparents in Vass, North Carolina, while her mother undergoes psychological rehabilitation in Asheville, North Carolina. Grandparents Rand and Linda Templeton take custody of Lexi and try to help her let go of her anger. They entrust her with caring for their horses, and they take her on rides through the horse trails of Vass, where they talk about integrity, love, empathy, leadership, listening, and other character traits.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark R. Anderson’s book will take readers on an emotional roller coaster as they discover Cynthia’s anger over her husband’s affair, as well as Lexi’s grief over losing her father and the hostility and indifference she harbors toward her mother. Expertly paced and character-driven, Mark weaves a poignant tale of forgiveness and learning to let go of anger that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life and leave a lasting impression long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sage among the Pines” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
