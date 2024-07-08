Bob Mackenzie’s Newly Released "Roddel’s War" is an Intense Tale of Redemption and Self-Discovery
“Roddel’s War” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob MacKenzie is a gripping narrative that follows the journey of Roddel, a scarred warrior haunted by his past, as he navigates through a tumultuous world of loyalty, betrayal, and the search for inner peace.
Bonanza, OR, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Roddel’s War”: a captivating exploration of one man’s quest for redemption amidst the chaos of war and personal turmoil. “Roddel’s War” is the creation of published author, Bob MacKenzie, who was born in Southern California. He spent his later elementary and teenage years as a missionary kid in Scotland. He was homeschooled through twelfth grade and then graduated from Bible college in Northern California where he met his wife, Cheryl. They live in Southern Oregon with their nine children. Bob has been a pastor for sixteen years.
MacKenzie shares, “Roddel is an emotionally and mentally damaged warrior who has spent the last thirty years hating his enemies and running from his past and himself. All he knows is violence and survival, fierce commitment to his friends, and swift judgment to his enemies.
“Suddenly, a good friend’s call for help forces him into cooperation with the very enemies he has sworn to kill. His only stability is the old friendship that he never thought would fail; but people change, loyalties shift, and even good friends can have ulterior motives.
“Roddel finds that his pride leaves him feeling angry. His anger leads to loneliness and regret. His only release from these seems to be violence, until he meets a blind man who shows him a better way and better reason to live.
“Perhaps the peace that he seeks, peace that transcends his past and his prejudice, cannot be found within himself. Perhaps true peace comes from another source. Can his greatest enemies hold the key to his future?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob MacKenzie’s new book is a must-read for fans of young adult fiction seeking a thrilling and thought-provoking adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Roddel’s War” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Roddel’s War,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
