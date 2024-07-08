Kathryn Soria’s Newly Released "God Made Giraffes Just for Me" is a Whimsical Celebration of God’s Love and Creativity

“God Made Giraffes Just for Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Soria is a delightful children's book that celebrates the unique beauty of giraffes and the love of God. Through charming illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, Soria reminds young readers of their special place in God's creation and invites them to marvel at the wonder of His handiwork.