Kathryn Soria’s Newly Released "God Made Giraffes Just for Me" is a Whimsical Celebration of God’s Love and Creativity
“God Made Giraffes Just for Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Soria is a delightful children's book that celebrates the unique beauty of giraffes and the love of God. Through charming illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, Soria reminds young readers of their special place in God's creation and invites them to marvel at the wonder of His handiwork.
Cedar Hill, TX, July 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God Made Giraffes Just for Me,” a lighthearted celebration of creation, is the creation of published author, Kathryn Soria.
Soria shares, “A young girl’s favorite animal is a giraffe. As she gazes at the beauty of giraffes, she discovers that God made giraffes not only for her but also for all of His children to enjoy. This book reveals to young readers (recommended ages four to ten) who they are as God’s children. They can walk hand in hand with the Creator of the world and know for themselves how wonderful he is! The whimsical illustrations will delight young children. The beauty of God and his creation will rivet parents and teachers in this memorable read-aloud.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Soria’s new book invites children and parents alike to revel in the splendor of God's creation and the joy of being loved by Him.
Consumers can purchase “God Made Giraffes Just for Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Made Giraffes Just for Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
